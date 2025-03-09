Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

