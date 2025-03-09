Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ZS stock opened at $208.76 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.