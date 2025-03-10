27,211 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,223.52. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

