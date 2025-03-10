5,360 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $21,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3,073.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 667,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after buying an additional 667,498 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCS opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

