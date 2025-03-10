6,371 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

