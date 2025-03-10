ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.60-$3.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABM Industries Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of ABM opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
