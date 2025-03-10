Aecon Group Q1 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

ARE opened at C$17.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

