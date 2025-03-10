American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

