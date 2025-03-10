AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $11.63 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.25, for a total transaction of $22,746,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,186.45. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 761,907 shares of company stock valued at $496,008,888. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $625.66 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.