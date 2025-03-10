Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target at $3.67

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

LXRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $189,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

