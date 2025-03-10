Analysts Set NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Target Price at $12.58

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SMR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

