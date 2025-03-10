Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

ANIX stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

