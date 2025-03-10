Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.
Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %
ANIX stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
