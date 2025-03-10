Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Artiva Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARTV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

