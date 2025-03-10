B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SUNS

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrise Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,434,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,556. This represents a 69.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,087,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,696. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.