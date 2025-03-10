Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.37 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Premier by 61,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 576.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $400,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,317.20. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,011 shares of company stock worth $911,646. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -840.00%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

