Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,682,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 812,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.33 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

