Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,307 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $179.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

