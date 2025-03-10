Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,364 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

