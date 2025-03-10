Barrington Research Cuts VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target to $1.25

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.