Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Financial Comparison

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.10 billion 1.54 $500.02 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $6.06 4.82

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Dividends

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Berkeley Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 2 1 2.80

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

