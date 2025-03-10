Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ZOOZ Power alerts:

ZOOZ Power Price Performance

NASDAQ ZOOZ opened at $1.90 on Friday. ZOOZ Power has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZOOZ Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of ZOOZ Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOOZ Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOOZ Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.