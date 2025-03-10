Berry (BRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.