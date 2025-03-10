Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $162.80

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
IPAR opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Parfums Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
