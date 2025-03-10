Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Price Target at $51.75

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

