Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.3 %

BLDR opened at $134.70 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.45 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.