Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $360.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.56. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,075,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

