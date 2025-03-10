Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 893 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

