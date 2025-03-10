Cadre (CDRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $170.95 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE CDRE opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Insider Activity

Cadre Company Profile

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $882,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,407,211 shares in the company, valued at $402,560,476.19. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.