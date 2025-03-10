Calavo Growers (CVGW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $161.55 million for the quarter.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.60 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

