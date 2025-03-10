Callan Jmb Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CJMB) Quiet Period Will End on March 17th

Callan Jmb’s (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 17th. Callan Jmb had issued 1,280,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Callan Jmb’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Callan Jmb Price Performance
Shares of Callan Jmb stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Callan Jmb has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
About Callan Jmb
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Callan Jmb
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Callan Jmb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan Jmb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.