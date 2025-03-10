Callan Jmb Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CJMB) Quiet Period Will End on March 17th

Callan Jmb’s (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 17th. Callan Jmb had issued 1,280,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Callan Jmb’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Get Callan Jmb alerts:

Callan Jmb Price Performance

Shares of Callan Jmb stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Callan Jmb has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About Callan Jmb

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Receive News & Ratings for Callan Jmb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callan Jmb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.