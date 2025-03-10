Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $176.20 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.