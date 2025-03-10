Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 139,135 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $105,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Reddit Stock Down 11.0 %

Reddit stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,386 shares of company stock valued at $66,673,388 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

