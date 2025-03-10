Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,861 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $102,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

