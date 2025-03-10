Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,880 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $93,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.