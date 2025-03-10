Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,880 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNFree Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $93,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

