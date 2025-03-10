Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,809 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $104,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

