Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $88,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

