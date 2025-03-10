Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,931 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Houlihan Lokey worth $104,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $157.45 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.