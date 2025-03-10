Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 211,426 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $97,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

