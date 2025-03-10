Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,776 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $91,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

