Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $94,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Get Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.