Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Allegion worth $96,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

