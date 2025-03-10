Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $99,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,895.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,826.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,700.86. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.