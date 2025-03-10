Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.84 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of First Citizens BancShares worth $100,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,869.60 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,505.73 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,069.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

