Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $101.01 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $101,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,091,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

GMED stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

