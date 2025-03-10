Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $102.09 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $102,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 290,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,591,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $213.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

