Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $102.74 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.09% of Wendy’s worth $102,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

WEN stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

