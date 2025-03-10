Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $103.06 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $103,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Saia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Down 1.7 %

Saia stock opened at $375.92 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

