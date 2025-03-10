Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $103.94 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Jacobs Solutions worth $103,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

