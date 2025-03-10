Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $104.35 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $104,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.