Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $105.62 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $105,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

